Trump: FBI, Justice Department to review actor Smollett's case

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Justice Department will review Illinois prosecutors' decision to drop all charges against a US television actor accused of fabricating a hate crime.

Calling the Chicago case involving Empire star Jussie Smollett "outrageous", Mr Trump said: "It is an embarrassment to our Nation!"

Prosecutors said they had shelved all 16 felony charges against Smollett in exchange for an agreement that he carry out community service and forfeit a US$10,000 (S$13,500) bond payment.

But Smollett's lawyers claimed there was no such agreement, saying the state simply "dismissed the charges".

The 36-year-old, one of the main cast members on the Fox musical drama Empire alongside Taraji P. Henson, was accused of masterminding a hoax attack in downtown Chicago to gain publicity and secure a bigger paycheck.

He reported to police that he was attacked in the middle of the night in January by two masked men while walking near his home.

Smollett, who is gay and African American, maintained his innocence in the face of a damning public account from authorities' of their case against him.