Trump fights impeachment talk ahead of looming Mueller report

WASHINGTON: No one even knows when it will come out, but Mr Robert Mueller's top secret probe into possible collusion between Mr Donald Trump and Russia has Washington on edge - and the US President mounting pre-emptive attacks against impeachment.

"How do you impeach a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong," Mr Trump asked on Wednesday in a stream of tweets laying out the case for his innocence.

Urgent predictions that Mr Mueller's report is just about to drop have come out all year, only to be proven wrong, leaving the country grasping for clues.

Every passing week with no news raises the tension. Will the special counsel's nearly two-year investigation exonerate Mr Trump? Or will it link him to a Kremlin influence operation in what would be one of the biggest political scandals in US history?

Mr Trump is far from the only one biting his nails.

National Public Radio made waves last week with a report about elderly people near death's door fighting to hang on so that they, too, can see what Mr Mueller uncovers.

NO AUTHORITY TO INDICT

Almost everyone agrees that whatever Mr Mueller finds, he will abide by Justice Department policy that he does not have authority to indict a sitting president.

That job, if this worst-case scenario occurred, would fall to Congress and a possible impeachment trial.

But impeachment is a political, rather than purely judicial battle, and Mr Trump - Mueller report or no Mueller report - is already fighting back.

He got unexpected support from the de facto Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Monday when she effectively took impeachment off the table for now - much to the annoyance of more gung-ho members of her party.

"Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there is something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't think we should go down that path, because it divides the country," Ms Pelosi, who is speaker of the House of Representatives, told The Washington Post.

Mr Trump leapt on that, tweeting: "I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi's statement."