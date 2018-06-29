Trump has chance to reshape US’ highest court

WASHINGTON: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy said on Wednesday he plans to retire after three decades as a pivotal vote on the highest US judicial body, giving President Donald Trump an opportunity to make the court more firmly conservative.

Mr Kennedy, who turns 82 next month, is the second-oldest justice on the nine-member court and has become one of the most consequential American jurists since joining the court in 1988 as an appointee of Republican President Ronald Reagan.

While traditionally a conservative, he has advanced gay rights, buttressed abortion rights and erased political spending limits.

His retirement on July 31, gives Mr Trump a second Supreme Court appointment.

Last year, Mr Trump selected Mr Neil Gorsuch, who has become one of the most conservative justices.

Mr Kennedy's retirement sets the stage for a showdown in the Republican-led US Senate over the confirmation of Mr Trump's eventual replacement pick, which comes before the November mid-term elections in which Democrats seek to seize control of Congress from Republicans.

"I'm very honoured that he chose to do it during my term in office because he felt confident in me to make the right choice and carry on his great legacy," Mr Trump said of Mr Kennedy at a rally in North Dakota on Wednesday night.