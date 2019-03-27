Trump hints at payback over probe for ‘evil’ enemies

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump, cleared by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of conspiring with Russia in the 2016 US election, vented his anger on Monday at the inquiry and vowed investigations into unnamed political enemies who did "evil" and "treasonous things".

The Republican and his allies in Congress went on the offensive a day after the release of a summary of Mr Mueller's report, with no allegations of criminal wrongdoing brought against him.

US Attorney-General William Barr on Sunday released a four-page summary of the findings of the investigation that detailed Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"There are a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things, very bad things, I would say treasonous things against our country," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.

Senator Lindsey Graham, the Republican Senate Judiciary Committee chairman and a Trump ally, said he would ask Mr Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate the origins of the Russia probe. He said Mr Barr told him in a phone call he would be willing to testify to the judiciary panel about the probe, according to a spokesman for the senator.

Mr Trump pledged new investigations but did not specify who would conduct them or who should be targeted.

White House spokesman Sarah Sanders called for congressional hearings to investigate Trump critics including former US director of national intelligence James Clapper, former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey.

On NBC's Today, Ms Sanders said:"The media and Democrats have called the president an agent of a foreign government. That is an action equal to treason, which is punishable by death in this country."