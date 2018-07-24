Trump hits back at Iran's ‘war’ talk

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday hit back at bellicose comments by Iran's president, warning him of consequences "the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered," as the US intensifies its campaign against the Islamic republic.

"NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE," Mr Trump said on Twitter in a direct message to President Hassan Rouhani, who earlier on Sunday warned Mr Trump not to "play with the lion's tail," saying that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".

The US president, writing his entire message in capital letters, continued his riposte: "WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!"

The high-stakes verbal sparring is reminiscent of the exchanges Mr Trump had last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, before both met in Singapore last month.

Mr Trump has made Iran a favourite target since his rapprochement with nuclear-armed North Korea.

His comments on Sunday night came after his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a major address to the Iranian diaspora in California, said Washington is not afraid to sanction top-ranking leaders of the "nightmare" Iranian regime.

Mr Trump in May pulled the US out of a hard-won agreement with Teheran, also signed by Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, which lifted sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program.

The 2015 agreement was in response to fears that Iran was developing a nuclear bomb.

European allies still support the deal and have vowed to stay in it, though their businesses fear US penalties.

Peace with Iran would be the mother of all peace and war with Iran would be the mother of all wars. Iran President Hassan Rouhani

Following Washington's pullout, Mr Pompeo unveiled Washington's tougher line under which, he said, the US would lift its new sanctions if Iran ended its ballistic missile program and interventions in regional conflicts from Yemen to Syria.

"You cannot provoke the Iranian people against their own security and interests," Mr Rouhani said in a televised speech on Sunday, ahead of Mr Pompeo's address.

Mr Rouhani repeated his warning that Iran could shut down the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for international oil supplies.

NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. US President Donald Trump

"Peace with Iran would be the mother of all peace and war with Iran would be the mother of all wars," Mr Rouhani said.

On Saturday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the US does not abide by agreements.

"As I have previously said, we cannot trust in the words of the United States and even in their signature, so negotiations with the United States are useless," Mr Khamenei told a gathering of Iranian diplomats in Tehran.

Mr Pompeo on Sunday noted that the US in January had sanctioned Mr Sadeq Larijani, the head of Iran's judiciary, for human rights violations.