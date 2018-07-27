Trump holds off on planned EU car tariffs

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and US President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House.

WASHINGTON In what the European Union chief called a "major concession", US President Donald Trump agreed on Wednesday to refrain from imposing car tariffs while the two sides launch negotiations to cut other trade barriers, easing the threat of a transatlantic trade war.

After a meeting at the White House, Mr Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said the talks would also seek to "resolve" US tariffs on steel and aluminium and Europe's retaliatory duties - marking a step back from Mr Trump's import protections for US metal producers.

The breakthrough came as the bitter trade dispute between the US and China appeared to have claimed a casualty, with China not approving US chipmaker Qualcomm's takeover of NXP Semiconductors, likely shutting the door on the US$44 billion (S$60 billion) deal.

Qualcomm needed Beijing's approval because China accounts for nearly two-thirds of its revenue, but a deadline at yesterday in Asia passed without word from China's regulator.

Qualcomm had said on Wednesday that it was dropping the bid.

Mr Trump said Europe agreed to increase purchases of US liquefied natural gas and lower trade barriers to American soya beans, aiding US farmers and the energy sector.

"Soya beans is a big deal. And the EU is going to start, almost immediately, to buy a lot of soya beans," Mr Trump told reporters after the meeting.

He tweeted work on documents was "moving along quickly", adding that the meeting had "great warmth".

TURNAROUND

"A breakthrough has been quickly made that nobody thought possible," Mr Trump wrote, marking a turnaround from July 15, when he called the EU a "foe" on trade.

Mr Juncker said the two sides agreed that as long as they were negotiating on trade, they would hold off on further tariffs, including on cars and auto parts.

He said it was a "major concession" on Mr Trump's part and expected him to follow through.

US import tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium imposed in March will remain in place during the talks, but Mr Juncker added: "It is the first time the Americans agreed to reassess the measure that they have taken in the steel and aluminium sector."

European governments and EU officials hailed the agreement as a major success.