Trump indicates he will never concede to Biden

WASHINGTON: In the first TV interview since losing his re-election bid, US President Donald Trump indicated on Sunday that he will never concede to Mr Joe Biden and abandon his conspiracy theory about mass ballot fraud.

"It's not like you're gonna change my mind. My mind will not change in six months," Mr Trump told Fox News.

"This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud," he claimed, again without backing this up. "We won the election easily."

The 45-minute interview was Mr Trump's first on television since the Nov 3 election.

Case after case brought by the Trump team have been rejected by judges around the country.

The latest rebuff came from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which on Saturday turned down a lawsuit filed by Trump supporters seeking to contest Mr Biden's win in the state.

"We're trying to put the evidence in and the judges won't allow us to do it," Mr Trump said. "We are trying. We have so much evidence."

Mr Trump complained that the Department of Justice and FBI were not helping him.

They are "missing in action", he said.