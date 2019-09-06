Trump insists he wasn't wrong on Dorian, shows edited map

US President Donald Trump holding up a map, believed to have been edited with a black marker.

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump appears to have given incorrect information on Hurricane Dorian's trajectory.

During an Oval Office press conference on Wednesday, Mr Trump displayed a map from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) showing the devastating storm's initial predicted path.

As he held up the poster board, it became clear the map had been edited: Dorian's cone had been extended with what appeared to be black marker to include parts of the state of Alabama.

When asked later about the surprising addition, Mr Trump responded, "I don't know. I don't know," while continuing to maintain that the initial storm predictions included the possibility that Dorian would hit the southern state.

Mr Trump had incorrectly tweeted on Sunday that Alabama was among the states - as well as Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas - that could be affected.

Not long after, the National Weather Service office in Birmingham, Alabama, appeared to respond to the contrary, though it did not explicitly mention Mr Trump's tweet.

"Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian," it tweeted.