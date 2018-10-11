Trump: Ivanka would make ‘dynamite’ UN ambassador

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is losing his ambassador to the United Nations, but he said his daughter would make a "dynamite" replacement - if not for nepotism complaints.

"Ivanka would be dynamite. It has nothing to do with nepotism. But I want to tell you, the people that know, know that Ivanka would be dynamite.

"But, you know, I would then be accused of nepotism," Mr Trump said at the White House on Tuesday.

He had earlier abruptly announced the resignation of Ambassador Nikki Haley, who will step down at the end of the year.

"We are looking at numerous people," Mr Trump told reporters, without ruling out hiring Ms Trump.

Mr Trump has raised eyebrows with his blurring of the lines between relatives, family businesses and official duties since he was elected in 2016.

Ms Trump and her husband, Mr Jared Kushner, both work in the White House as high-level unpaid advisers.

Among other duties, Mr Kushner is tasked with creating a Middle East peace plan.

Mr Trump also said he would consider selecting Goldman Sachs executive and former White House adviser Dina Powell as the next ambassador.

He said Ms Haley would help him make the final pick for her replacement.

Ms Powell served in the first year of the Trump administration as the deputy national security adviser for strategy and was a key player in diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

She returned to Goldman Sachs, where she worked for more than a decade, earlier this year.