Trump, Kim to meet for brief one-on-one talk

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (above) arriving in Vietnam yesterday.

HANOI: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam yesterday for a summit with US President Donald Trump where they will try to reach an agreement on how to implement a North Korean pledge to give up its nuclear weapons.

Mr Trump arrived in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, at 9pm (10pm Singapore time) last night.

They will meet for a brief one-on-one conversation this evening, followed by a dinner, at which they will each be accompanied by two guests and interpreters, White House spokesman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Air Force One.

The two leaders would meet again tomorrow, she said.

Their talks come eight months after their historic summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

There is likely to be pressure on both sides to move beyond the vaguely worded commitment made in Singapore to work towards complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Domestic critics have warned Mr Trump against cutting a deal that would do little to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions, urging specific, verifiable North Korean action to abandon the nuclear weapons.

In return, Mr Kim would expect significant US concessions such as relief from punishing sanctions and a declaration that the 1950-53 Korean War is at last formally over.

'TREMENDOUS'

Mr Trump told reporters before he left that he and Mr Kim would have "a very tremendous summit".

Tweeting on Monday, he stressed the benefits to North Korea if it gave up its nuclear weapons.

"With complete denuclearisation, North Korea will rapidly become an economic powerhouse. Without it, just more of the same. Chairman Kim will make a wise decision," he said.

In a speech late on Sunday, Mr Trump, however, appeared to play down any hope of a major breakthrough in Hanoi, saying he would be happy as long as North Korea maintained its pause on weapons testing.

Analysts said the two leaders have to move beyond summit symbolism.

"The most basic yet urgent task is to come to a shared understanding of what denuclearisation would entail," said director of Stanford's Asia-Pacific Research Centre Shin Gi-wook.