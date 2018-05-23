Trump-Kim Summit to be held as scheduled: Seoul official

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet next month as scheduled, said South Korea's top security official.

The summit between the two leaders will take place despite fresh tensions on the Korean Peninsula, said Mr Chung Eui Yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office, reported Yonhap news agency.

He made the remarks while flying to Washington on Monday, with South Korean President Moon Jae In scheduled to meet Mr Trump 24 hours later.

"We believe there is a 99.9 per cent chance the North Korea-US summit (set for June 12 in Singapore) will be held as scheduled," said Mr Chung. "But we're just preparing for many different possibilities."

A historic inter-Korean summit last month had raised hopes of reconciliation, but North Korea showed a dramatic change in tone in recent days, threatening to pull out of the high-level talks between Mr Kim and Mr Trump.

North Korea's chief negotiator Ri Son Gwon also said it would not hold talks with South Korea unless their demands were met, taking issue with the US-South Korean air combat drills known as Max Thunder, Reuters reported.

That came a day after it threatened to pull out of the summit with the US.

Asked about North Korea's about-face, Mr Chung said: "We're trying to understand the situation from the North's perspective."

He also said that Mr Trump and Mr Kim will have "candid discussions on how to make the North (Korea)-US summit a success."