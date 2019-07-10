Trump lashes out at May’s backing of envoy who criticised him

WASHINGTON: Mr Donald Trump lashed out at Mrs Theresa May on Monday, visibly angry at her continuing support for the British Ambassador to Washington despite the leak of diplomatic cables highly critical of his presidency.

London has been scrambling to stem the damage caused by the release of confidential telegrams from envoy Kim Darroch, who described Mr Trump as "inept" and his White House as "uniquely dysfunctional".

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump assailed the British Premier, welcoming her impending departure from office and saying he would have no further contact with Mr Darroch.

"I have been very critical about the way the UK and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit," Mr Trump wrote.

"What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister."

In a later tweet, Mr Trump continued the attack saying Mrs May "went her own foolish way - was unable to get it done. A disaster!"

Regarding Mr Darroch, Mr Trump declared: "We will no longer deal with him. I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US," he said.

And in a later tweet, he had more vitriol.

"The wacky Ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," he tweeted.

Mrs May's office called the leak "unacceptable" but also defended the work of ambassadors in providing "honest, unvarnished assessments of politics in their country" .