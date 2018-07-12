Trump lashes out at Nato allies as he lands for tense summit

US President Donald Trump at the Nato summit in Brussels yesterday for a two-day meeting.

BRUSSELS: US President Donald Trump told Nato allies to "reimburse" the US for defence costs as he landed for the alliance's most difficult summit in years.

Mr Trump touched down in Brussels aboard Air Force One right after a warning from the European Union's top official that America should "appreciate" its allies.

The leaders of the other 28 members of Nato are hoping for a show of unity despitetensions on many issues, most notably Mr Trump's railing against Europe over defence spending.

"Many countries in Nato, which we are expected to defend, are not only short of their current commitment of 2% (which is low), but are also delinquent for many years in payments that have not been made," he tweeted while his plane was in the air.

"Will they reimburse the US?"

Mr Trump had said before leaving Washington that his meeting in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday "may be the easiest" part of his upcoming European tour, which also includes a trip to Britain, where the government is in crisis over Brexit.

"Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think?" he told reporters.

He vowed not to be "taken advantage" of by the EU, which he accuses of freeloading while blocking US imports into the bloc, the world's biggest market.

The meeting of Western leaders in Brussels has the potential to turn into another bust-up following a bad-tempered summit of G-7 nations in Canada in June.

Mr Trump has ramped up his rhetoric ahead of the talks - including in three separate tirades on Twitter on Monday and Tuesday - making the summit one of the most difficult in years for the military alliance.

European officials have expressed hopes that member states can paper over their differences, but EU President Donald Tusk delivered a blunt message to the US leader on Tuesday.

"Dear America, appreciate your allies, after all you don't have that many," Mr Tusk said, before reminding Mr Trump that European troops had fought alongside Americans in Afghanistan following the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.