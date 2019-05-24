Trump loses bid to block banks from providing his records to Congress

NEW YORK US President Donald Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organisation on Wednesday lost their bid to block Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp from providing financial records to Democratic lawmakers investigating Mr Trump's businesses.

US District Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled at a court hearing in New York that Congress has the legal authority to demand the records, clearing the way for the banks to comply with subpoenas issued to them by two US House of Representatives committees last month.

It was the second time this week that a judge had ruled against the Republican president in his fight with Democrats.

Mr Trump's lawyers were expected to appeal both decisions. Judge Ramos said he would not suspend his decision pending appeal. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Deutsche Bank said it would abide by the court's decision. Capital One did not immediately respond to a request for comment.