Trump to meet Kim at 9am on June 12 in Singapore

US President Donald Trump will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at 9am on June 12 in Singapore, said the White House.

"We are actively preparing for the June 12 summit between the President and the North Korean leader," spokesman Sarah Sanders said yesterday, in announcing the timing of the meeting.

"We feel like things are continuing to move forward, and good progress has been made," said Ms Sanders, adding that the White House advance team, which comprises military, security, technical and medical staff, were making final arrangements in Singapore before the summit next week.

They are "finalising preparations and will remain in place until the summit begins", she said.pp

To mark the historic summit and Singapore's role as host, the Singapore Mint unveiled yesterday three commemorative medallions in gold, silver and base-metal. People can pre-order them now at Singapore Mint retail outlets and its e-store at www.singaporemint.com PHOTO: REUTERS

Ms Sanders said that Mr Trump is receiving daily briefings on North Korea from his national security team ahead of the historic meeting, where he is expected to pressp Mr Kim, who is Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, to give up his nuclear programme.

While Mr Trump said he no longer wished to use the term "maximum pressure" on Pyongyang because the two sides were "getting along", Ms Sanders told reporters that sanctions against the country will continue.

Mr Trump is expected to fly into Paya Lebar Air Base after the Group of Seven summit in Canada.