Trump: Meeting with N. Korea’s Kim likely in January or February

AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is likely to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month or February and that three sites for their second meeting are under consideration.

"We are getting along very well. We have a good relationship," Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from a G-20 summit in Argentina. He added that at some point he will invite Mr Kim to the US.

The two sides have been engaged in talks on the leaders' second meeting after the first, unprecedented, one in Singapore in June, Reuters reported in October, citing a senior official.

'PROGRESS MADE'

The White House said in a statement on Saturday after Mr Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that they and Mr Kim will strive "to see a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula".

The statement said Mr Xi and Mr Trump "agreed that great progress has been made with respect to North Korea".

Last month, US Vice-President Mike Pence said Mr Trump would push for a concrete plan outlining Pyongyang's moves to end its arms programmes.