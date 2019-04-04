Trump mocks Biden over inappropriate touching

Former vice-president Joe Biden was last week accused of kissing the back of a woman's head in 2014.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday took a shot at former vice-president Joe Biden, a possible Democratic rival in the 2020 race, for allegations from two women that are hanging over Mr Biden as he considers whether to enter the contest to become the Democratic candidate in the November 2020 presidential election.

A former Nevada state legislator last week accused Mr Biden of kissing her on the back of the head at a 2014 event, and a Connecticut woman said Mr Biden rubbed noses with her at a 2009 event.

Mr Biden has said he did not believe he ever acted inappropriately, and his defenders have said he is known for hugging and being physically affectionate.

CHALLENGER

In wide-ranging remarks that meandered for more than 80 minutes but often circled back to the 2020 race, Mr Biden was the only potential rival Mr Trump mentioned by name - a sign that he would view Mr Biden as a strong challenger, were he to enter and win the Democratic race.

Mr Biden was vice-president under Mr Barack Obama and had a long career in the Senate before that.

He had been expected to announce his bid for the Democratic primary race this month and has led the large field of Democratic hopefuls in opinion polls.

Mr Trump told the dinner, which raised US$23 million (S$31 million) for Republicans running for the House of Representatives, a story about wanting to kiss a general he met in Iraq who had promised an expedient end to a campaign against militants in Syria.

"I said, 'General, come here and give me a kiss.' I felt like Joe Biden," Mr Trump said, drawing laughter and applause.

Earlier, he told the crowd - which was dotted with members of the House - that they would be "going into the war with some socialists" in the next election.

"It looks like the only non-, sort of, heavy socialist is being taken care of pretty well by the socialists," Mr Trump said.

One of Mr Biden's accusers has been a supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders, who has already entered the Democratic primary race and whose views are to the left of Mr Biden.

"I was going to call him - I don't know him well - I was going to say, 'Welcome to the world, Joe. You having a good time, Joe? You having a good time?'" Mr Trump said.

He had struggled during his 2016 run for office with accusations of unwanted sexual contact from women, particularly after recorded remarks emerged of Mr Trump bragging about groping women.