Trump, Modi vow alliance against ‘terrorism’ in joint rally

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at a joint appearance inside a football stadium in Houston.

HOUSTON: US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared themselves united in a relentless fight against "terrorism," vowing a personal alliance in front of tens of thousands of Indian-Americans.

The two leaders, like-minded nationalists fond of fiery rallies and sceptical of traditional media, heaped praise on each other in an unusual joint appearance inside a football stadium in Houston.

Mr Trump and Mr Modi made a grand entrance with arms clenched together to ecstatic cheers from a crowd estimated at 50,000.

Mr Trump won applause when he told the crowd, many wearing the saffron of India's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, "We are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism."

Taking the cue from one of Mr Trump's own boisterous rallies, Mr Modi later asked the crowd to give a standing ovation to Mr Trump for his stance.