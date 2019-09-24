Trump, Modi vow alliance against ‘terrorism’ in joint rally
HOUSTON: US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared themselves united in a relentless fight against "terrorism," vowing a personal alliance in front of tens of thousands of Indian-Americans.
The two leaders, like-minded nationalists fond of fiery rallies and sceptical of traditional media, heaped praise on each other in an unusual joint appearance inside a football stadium in Houston.
Mr Trump and Mr Modi made a grand entrance with arms clenched together to ecstatic cheers from a crowd estimated at 50,000.
Mr Trump won applause when he told the crowd, many wearing the saffron of India's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, "We are committed to protecting innocent civilians from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism."
Taking the cue from one of Mr Trump's own boisterous rallies, Mr Modi later asked the crowd to give a standing ovation to Mr Trump for his stance.
Mr Trump has stood by the Indian leader during controversial decisions, including his revocation of autonomy for Muslim-majority Kashmir and his order for jets to enter Pakistani territory in response to a suicide bombing. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now