Trump to name woman to take Ginsburg's spot in US Supreme Court

People paying their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg near the US Supreme Court in Washington.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would nominate a woman to succeed the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The president's desire "to move quickly" on the process, despite Democrats' vehement opposition, is likely to dominate the campaign - alongside other hot-button issues such as the coronavirus and America's ongoing racial reckoning - ahead of the Nov 3 election.

"I think it's going to move quickly actually," Mr Trump told reporters outside the White House on Saturday, adding that he thought his choice would be made "next week".

Addressing a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, later that day, he took an impromptu poll from the crowd, asking them to cheer for either a woman or a man to be his pick. The crowd cheered considerably louder for the former.

"That's a very accurate poll because that's the way I feel. It will be a woman. A very talented, very brilliant woman, who I haven't chosen yet - but we have numerous women on the list."

The 87-year-old liberal's death on Friday, just weeks before the election, offers Republicans a chance to lock in a conservative majority for decades to come, on a court where justices are appointed for life. The stakes are high as the decision could affect abortion, healthcare, gun control and gay rights.

They are pushed even higher in a bitter election year when the justices can play a decisive role in legal wrangling over a contested result.

Mr Trump has already named two justices during his term as president, Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, giving conservatives a 5-4 majority before Justice Ginsburg's death, though that does not guarantee rulings in Mr Trump's favour.

Mr Trump's move will provide a jolt of enthusiasm among his anti-abortion and evangelical supporters.

"It was God's perfect timing in this election," said Ms Paulette Fittshur, 59, from Leland, North Carolina who plans to vote for Mr Trump. "It's a golden opportunity for conservatives."

But for Democrats, it was a new, urgent reason to vote Mr Trump out of office.