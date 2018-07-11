Trump names conservative judge Kavanaugh for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday nominated conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court, a decision likely to cement a rightward tilt on the top judicial body.

Mr Trump's decision stands to be among the most consequential of his presidency as he seeks to shape the high court to his conservative leanings for decades to come. With Judge Kavanaugh a mere 53 years old, he could serve for a generation or more.

"Judge Kavanaugh has impeccable credentials, unsurpassed qualifications, and a proven commitment to equal justice under the law," Mr Trump said as he introduced his nominee in a prime-time address from the White House, praising him as "one of the finest and sharpest legal minds of our time".

EXPERIENCE

After days spent teasing the decision, Mr Trump ended up picking a jurist with extended federal bench and administration experience to fill the vacancy left by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Judge Kavanaugh worked for president George W. Bush, who appointed him in 2003 to the US Court of Appeals in Washington, where he was confirmed by the Senate in 2006 after years of Democratic obstruction.

He is also a robust supporter of the executive power of the presidency.

While conservative on firearms and election financing, Justice Kennedy showed a more progressive streak on issues such as abortion and affirmative action.

In 2015, thanks to him, same-sex marriage was legalised across the US.