Trump, Netanyahu talk of treaty ahead of Israeli elections

An election banner in Jerusalem showing US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of moving forward on a "mutual defence" treaty between the allies, just days before Israeli voters go to the polls.

"I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel," Mr Trump tweeted.

He said such an agreement would "further anchor the tremendous alliance" between the two countries.

"I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month!" Mr Trump added, giving a tacit last-minute endorsement to Mr Netanyahu's re-election bid.

Taking to the same medium, Mr Netanyahu thanked "his dear friend" Mr Trump.

"The Jewish State has never had a greater friend in the White House," the Israeli Premier tweeted.

"I look forward to our meeting at the UN to advance a historic Defense Treaty between the United States and Israel."

Mr Netanyahu also pledged to "continue full steam ahead with our common battle against terrorism," congratulating Mr Trump "on your latest success against Bin Laden's son."

Mr Trump had earlier confirmed that Hamza bin Laden, the son and designated heir of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, was killed in a counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

The comments come as the international community awaits the release of Washington's long-delayed Middle East peace plan, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently said could come within weeks.