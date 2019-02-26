Trump in no rush on N. Korea as long as there are no weapons tests

A worker walks past a banner depicting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump ahead of the summit that begins in Hanoi tomorrow.

WASHINGTON/HANOI US President Donald Trump has said he would be happy as long as North Korea maintains its pause in weapons testing, and he was in no rush to strike a nuclear deal with its leader, Kim Jong Un, when they meet in Hanoi tomorrow and on Thursday.

This comes eight months after their summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader. The two leaders pledged to work toward the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, but their vague agreement has produced few results.

US Democratic senators and security officials have warned Mr Trump against cutting a deal with little to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

As Mr Kim made his way across China by train for the summit in the Vietnamese capital, North Korean state media warned Mr Trump not to listen to US critics who it said were disrupting efforts to improve ties.

Mr Trump, speaking in Washington on the eve of his departure, said he believed he saw eye to eye with Mr Kim, with whom he had developed "a very, very good relationship".

"I'm not in a rush. I don't want to rush anybody," Mr Trump said. "I just don't want testing. As long as there's no testing, we're happy."

North Korea conducted its last nuclear test, its sixth, in September 2017. It last tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017.

The Trump administration had wanted the North to give up its nuclear weapons, which combined with its missile capabilities, pose a threat to the United States, before it could expect any concessions.

But recently, Mr Trump has said he would love to be able to remove sanctions if there is meaningful progress on denuclearisation.

He said he and Mr Kim expected to make further progress at the summit and held out the promise that denuclearisation would help North Korea develop its economy.

He scoffed at critics of his handling of North Korea, and added that Chinese President Xi Jinping has been supportive of US efforts on North Korea.

NO QUICK SOLUTION

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the US asked Russia for advice on North Korea, but there was no quick solution to tension on the Korean peninsula, Interfax news agency reported.

Vietnam has released few details about arrangements for the summit including its specific venue or timing.