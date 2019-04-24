Trump ‘not even a little bit worried’ about impeachment

US President Donald Trump insists he did nothing wrong.

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Congress "can't impeach" him over the findings of the Mueller report into Russian election meddling and his alleged attempts to hamper the investigation.

Insisting he did nothing wrong, Mr Trump also denied a portrait of dysfunction in the White House where disobedient aides are said to have saved him from committing obstruction of justice by refusing to carry out his instructions.

Asked by reporters at a White House Easter egg event for children whether the prospect of impeachment worries him, he replied: "Not even a little bit."

Buckingham Palace said yesterday that Mr Trump and his wife Melania will make a trip to Britain from June 3 to 5, and chances are he will still be dogged by the fallout from the Mueller report.

The report confirmed Russian operatives had attempted to interfere in the 2016 election to help Mr Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, including by hacking into e-mail accounts.

The report found Mr Trump's campaign took advantage of the impact on Mrs Clinton, but did not deliberately reach out to collude with the Russians.

During the probe, Mr Trump repeatedly tried to hamper Special Counsel Robert Mueller's work, the report said.

But Mr Mueller did not rule one way or the other on whether Mr Trump had committed the crime of obstruction of justice.

Democrats, who control the lower house of Congress, are so far holding off from calling for impeachment proceedings.

However, powerful House committees plan to dig further into the scandal and are pushing to be given the whole Mueller report without redactions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Democratic leaders would hold a conference call to discuss strategy.