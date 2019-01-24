Trump not to soften position against China: Analysts

WASHINGTON: As much as US President Donald Trump wants to boost markets through a trade pact with China, he will not soften his position that Beijing must make real structural reforms, including how it handles intellectual property, to reach a deal, advisers say.

Offering to buy more American goods is unlikely, by itself, to overcome an issue that has bedevilled talks between the two countries. Those talks are set to continue when Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He visits Washington at the end of the month.

With the March 1 deadline approaching for an agreement or risk an escalation of tariffs on another US$200 billion (S$271 billion) worth of Chinese goods, the two sides are still far apart on key, structural elements critical for a deal, according to sources familiar with the talks.

"We're not yet in a position where our concerns have been addressed sufficiently," one US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said the Trump team, led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, was focused on structural issues as well as trade imbalances.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Reuters that forced technology transfers, intellectual property theft and ownership restrictions remained a top priority for Mr Trump.

Lack of progress led the Trump administration to decline an in-person meeting with a lower-level Chinese delegation ahead of Mr Liu's visit, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

China has offered more than US$1.2 trillion in additional commitments on trade, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said last month.

That is not sufficient for Mr Trump or his team.

DEFICIT

Chinese officials pledged to buy enough US products to wipe out the US-China trade deficit at talks in Beijing earlier this month but also hedged its position, saying it depended on the demands of Chinese companies, said Mr Scott Kennedy, director of the Project on Chinese Business and Political Economy at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.