Trump ‘not worth impeaching’, says Pelosi

WASHINGTON House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, America's most powerful Democrat, said in remarks published on Monday that she does not support impeaching Mr Donald Trump.

She argued that the Republican president is "just not worth it".

"I'm not for impeachment," Ms Pelosi told The Washington Post in a wide-ranging interview, the strongest signal yet that the Democratic leadership is deeply hesitant about taking such an explosive step to remove a sitting president.

"Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't think we should go down that path, because it divides the country," she said.

"And he's just not worth it."

Mr Trump and his associates face multiple investigations, including one headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that is looking into Russian influence on the 2016 US election and potential collusion between Mr Trump's team and Moscow.

Even as she waves off calls to impeach Mr Trump, Ms Pelosi stressed that she does not believe he is fit to lead the nation.

"I don't think he is" fit to be president, she said in the interview. "I mean, ethically unfit. Intellectually unfit. Curiosity-wise unfit."

Ms Pelosi pointed to the excruciating process of president Bill Clinton's impeachment by the House in 1998, and his subsequent acquittal by the Senate.

"That was horrible for the country," she said.