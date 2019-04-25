Trump opposed to aides testifying to Congress on Mueller report

US President Donald Trump and the Easter Bunny during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is opposed to current and former White House aides testifying to congressional committees on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, The Washington Post quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Mr Trump said the White House cooperated with Mr Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and did not need to comply with congressional committees, which are probing possible obstruction of justice by Mr Trump.

"There is no reason to go any further, and especially in Congress where it is very partisan - obviously very partisan," Mr Trump said, according to the Post.

SUBPOENA

Earlier, the Post reported that the White House was planning to oppose a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee for former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify.

The Post said the White House planned to assert executive privilege to prevent Mr McGahn and other current and former Trump administration officials from testifying.

But Mr Trump said White House lawyers had not "made a final, final decision" about whether to assert executive privilege.

Mr Trump added that he opposed cooperating with House Democrats, who he said were trying to score political points against him.