Trump orders crackdown on counterfeit sales online

Apr 05, 2019 06:00 am

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a crackdown on counterfeit products on third-party online marketplaces, asking for more information on how the United States can better track and curb such sales.

The memo signed by Trump said the value of global trade in counterfeit and pirated goods may rise to half a trillion dollars a year, with about 20 per cent of this trade infringing upon US intellectual property.

"The President has decided it is time to clean up this Wild West of counterfeiting and trafficking," White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said on a conference call with reporters.

The memo did not identify specific companies by name.

The move comes as Mr Trump and his economic advisers are locked in trade talks with China.

The President says the talks are aimed at reducing the theft of US intellectual property.

The order requires the US Homeland Security Department, together with the departments of Commerce and Justice, to provide recommendations in 210 days on how to address the problem through better monitoring and enforcement, Mr Navarro said. - AFP

