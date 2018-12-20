Trump panel recommends guns in schools to keep students safe

The panel was set up after February's massacre in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were shot dead by a former student.

WASHINGTON A safety panel set up by US President Donald Trump in the wake of numerous school shootings recommended on Tuesday that schools consider arming staff, using veterans as guards and reversing Obama-era guidelines.

The Federal Commission on School Safety panel, led by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, was set up after the February massacre in Parkland, Florida, when a former student shot dead 17 people, sparking mass gun control protests.

The commission rejected calls to increase the minimum age required for gun purchases, arguing in its 180-page report that most school shooters obtain their weapons from family members or friends.

Instead, it suggested arming staff - even teachers in some circumstances - "for the sake of effectively and immediately responding to violence".

School districts where police responses could be slower, such as rural districts, may benefit in particular, the commission said.

It also recommended education authorities hiring military veterans and former police officers who "can also serve as highly effective educators".

The report pushes for a review of disciplinary guidelines introduced in 2014 under former president Barack Obama, which gave alternatives to suspension and expulsion to tackle discrimination against black and Latino students.

"The Trump administration is exploiting tragedies to justify rolling back school children's civil rights protections, despite the lack of any evidence linking school discipline reform to school shootings," the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement.

Democratic congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, who will be US House Speaker next month, criticised the report saying Mr Trump and Ms DeVos "have reached a new low".

"Their 'report' on school safety puts special interests and the NRA ahead of protecting America's school children. Students & parents have had #Enough," Ms Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

She got a reply from Mr Ryan Petty, a gun enthusiast whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in the Parkland massacre.

"Hi @NancyPelosi, it's easy to be a critic. Harder to create. Would you sit down with Parkland families to discuss the report?" he wrote on Twitter.