Trump to Pelosi: Let’s make a deal?

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump on Tuesday invited Republican and Democratic leaders from Congress for a meeting to seek an end to the federal government shutdown now in its second week.

The two sides have appeared at an impasse, with Mr Trump's Democratic foes seeking a vote on spending Bills to keep the government open - without addressing the hot-button issue of border wall funding - as soon as they take control of the House of Representatives today.

But the legislation's future appears uncertain, as it does not contain funding for a wall along the US-Mexico border, as demanded by Mr Trump.

But Mr Trump appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone seeking to bring Democrats to the table after acerbic remarks over the weekend.

"Border security and the wall 'thing' and shutdown is not where Nancy Pelosi wanted to start her tenure as Speaker. Let's make a deal?" he tweeted.

Mrs Pelosi is set to become House Speaker today.

At the same time, Mr Trump characterised their opposition to the wall as embracing "open borders and all of the crime and drugs that open borders bring".

INVITE

He has invited Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress to the White House for a border security briefing from senior Department of Homeland Security officials, White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Trump, she added, "remains committed to reaching an agreement that both reopens the government and keeps Americans safe".

Democrats have said the wall idea is a distraction from more complicated immigration problems and a tool for Mr Trump to whip up support among his conservative base.

They are proposing to pass most administrative budgets lasting through Sept 30, while only financing until Feb 8 the thornier budget of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees border security.

Mr Trump expressed outrage at the idea.

"The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new wall. So imaginative.