Trump praises rapport with Kim, hails dismantling of N. Korea site

A satellite image purportedly showing facilities being dismantled at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in North Pyongan Province, North Korea.

KANSAS CITY Praising his "good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday welcomed reports that Pyongyang has started dismantling a facility seen as a testing ground for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

New satellite imagery shows "that North Korea has begun the process of dismantling a key missile site, and we appreciate that," Mr Trump said at an event for military veterans in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hitting back at criticism that his June 12 summit with Mr Kim in Singapore has so far yielded few concrete results, Mr Trump suggested his newfound rapport with Mr Kim was bearing fruit.

After the summit, Mr Trump had declared the North Korean nuclear threat was effectively over, but some US media reports have suggested he has been privately furious at the pace of subsequent progress on the denuclearisation issue.

US-based website 38 North published imagery on Monday indicating Pyongyang has begun taking down a processing building and a rocket engine test stand that had been used to test liquid-fuel engines at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station.