Trump: Putin meeting ‘even better than’ Nato

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump yesterday cast his Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a glowing light and attempted to discredit the widely held perception that the day he spent with Mr Putin in Helsinki, Finland, was detrimental to the US.

"While I had a great meeting with Nato, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia," Mr Trump wrote in a tweet, reported Reuters.

"Sadly, it is not being reported that way - the fake news is going crazy."

Mr Trump's news conference alongside Mr Putin, where he discounted US intelligence assessments that Russia had meddled with the 2016 election, drew fire from members of both political parties, who said he put Russia above US interests.

Last week, Mr Trump met with fellow Nato members, pushing them to increase their spending on defence.

In another tweet yesterday, he took credit for the strength of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, saying it is better funded "only because of me".

'GREAT TIME'

"I had a great meeting with Nato," he said in the same tweet.

"Nato was weak, but now it is strong again (bad for Russia).

"The media only says I was rude to leaders, never mentions the money."

Mr Trump also thanked Senator Rand Paul for backing his stance towards Mr Putin - the only high-profile lawmaker from his Republican party to have done so.

After Mr Trump was rebuked by Democrat and Republican lawmakers for taking Mr Putin's word over the findings of US intelligence agencies, Mr Paul defended him against what he said was knee-jerk criticism - and approved his stated strategy of re-engagement with Mr Putin's Russia.

"This is truly the Trump derangement syndrome that motivates all of this," the Kentucky Republican told CNN.

"Thank you @RandPaul, you really get it," Mr Trump tweeted in response.

He was set to meet members of Congress yesterday after many lawmakers criticised his performance at the summit, said the White House, without specifying who would attend the meeting or its subject.