Trump puts Pelosi in cross hairs, accuses her of treason

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump have had many run-ins.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump launched a direct attack on House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she could be guilty of treason for what he claimed was her knowledge of a top Democrat's characterisation of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people," Mr Trump tweeted, referring to Mr Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman.

Mr Trump has attacked Mr Schiff for his characterisation of a call the US President held with Mr Zelensky and he has said, without evidence, that Mr Schiff helped draft a whistle-blower complaint at the heart of the inquiry.

Mr Schiff, who was tagged by Mrs Pelosi to lead the impeachment investigation, said during a hearing last month that the summary read like a "classic organised crime shakedown".

A spokesman for Mr Schiff's committee acknowledged last week that the whistle-blower approached the panel for guidance before filing his complaint about Mr Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to pursue an investigation into the Bidens, but there is no evidence that Mr Schiff or the panel helped draft the complaint.

Mr Trump referred to both Mr Schiff's characterisation of his call with Mr Zelensky and the whistle-blower's approach to the House Intelligence Committee in his e-mail targeting Mrs Pelosi.

"This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle' Adam Schiff for high crimes and misdemeanours, and even treason," he said on Twitter.