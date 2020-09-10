Trump revels in nomination for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump revelled yesterday in his nomination by a right-wing Norwegian politician for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

"Thank you!" he said in one of a flurry of tweets and retweets celebrating the nomination, which cited Mr Trump's role in brokering an agreement to normalise relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Norwegian member of parliament Christian Tybring-Gjedde said he has nominated the Republican due to the "unique and historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates - an agreement that, we hope, can be extended to other Arab countries so that we can have lasting peace in the Middle East".

A member of the right-wing, anti-immigration Progress Party, Mr Tybring-Gjedde is the deputy chair of the Norwegian Parliament's committee on foreign and defence affairs.

He had unsuccessfully proposed Mr Trump, along with another lawmaker, for the Nobel in 2018, citing his rapprochement with North Korea.

Hundreds of people are nominated every year for Nobel prizes, with no guarantee of being picked.