Trump says everyone was actually very friendly in G7 viral photo

This photo showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other G-7 leaders and officials with US President Donald Trump (seated) went viral over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump yesterday kept up his feud with America's closest allies over trade.

Although he insisted he had a good relationship with Mr Justin Trudeau, just days after leaving in disarray a G-7 summit the Canadian prime minister had hosted, Mr Trump took another dig at him, saying the US had a big trade deficit with Canada and that "a little balance" was needed.

Mr Trump's comments after a summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were his most extensive on the matter since he tweeted that Mr Trudeau was "very dishonest and weak" and raised the prospect of tariffs against auto imports, a move that would imperil the Canadian economy.

"We are being taken advantage of by virtually every one of those countries," Mr Trump said.

"Look, countries cannot continue to take advantage of us on trade."

VIRAL PHOTO

Mr Trump also explained the photo that went viral from the G-7 summit. It showed a seemingly glowering German Chancellor Angela Merkel and several other leaders appearing to confront a seated Mr Trump.

"We finished the meeting, really everybody was happy, and I agreed to sign something," Mr Trump said.

"And in fact the picture with Angela Merkel, who I get along with very well, where I'm sitting there like this ... we're waiting for the document because I wanted to see the final document as changed.

"I know it didn't look friendly. I know it was reported sort of nasty both ways - I was angry at her. But actually we were just talking, the whole group, about something unrelated to everything, very friendly."

Mr Trump said he decided to back out of the G-7 communique after watching Mr Trudeau's closing summit news conference, at which he warned that Canada would not be pushed around on tariffs - a point the Canadian prime minister had made several times before.