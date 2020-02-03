Trump says up in polls ahead of impending acquittal

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed his polling numbers were up after the Senate paved the way for his acquittal this week on impeachment charges of abuse of power.

The Senate on Friday rebuffed Democratic calls for new witnesses at Mr Trump's trial, with a vote on whether to acquit him due on Wednesday - the day after he gives his annual State of the Union speech.

Mr Trump is all but assured of being acquitted by the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats to 47 for the Democrats. A two-thirds majority, or 67 senators, is needed to remove a president from office.

"Trump poll numbers are the highest since election, despite constant phony Witch Hunts!" the president tweeted from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"Tens of thousands of people attending rallies... Fun because USA is WINNING AGAIN!" he added.