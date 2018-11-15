Trump says US aware of undeclared N Korean missile bases

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US was aware of undeclared North Korean missile bases revealed by US researchers but insisted all was fine.

"We fully know about the sites being discussed, nothing new - and nothing happening out of the normal," Mr Trump, who is seeking a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, wrote on Twitter.

"I will be the first to let you know if things go bad!" he said.

Researchers at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a prominent Washington think tank, said on Tuesday that satellite imagery had found 13 missile bases undeclared by North Korea.

The bases can be used to hide mobile, nuclear-capable missiles, the study said, warning that North Korea could preserve the sites - and the ability to attack - even as it negotiates with Mr Trump on a potentially landmark accord.

Mr Trump described a report on the findings by The New York Times as "inaccurate" and "fake news". South Korea also earlier played down the study, saying that the sites had been known for years.

Mr Kim Eui Kyeom, spokesman for South Korea's dovish president Moon Jae In, disputed that North Korea was being deceptive as Pyongyang had never promised to get rid of short-range missiles.

The CSIS report said the bases were scattered around North Korea and at times in narrow mountain valleys, meaning they could be quickly moved to launch strikes.