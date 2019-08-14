World

Trump says US learning ‘much’ from Russian missile test blast

Aug 14, 2019 06:00 am

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US is learning "much" from a deadly blast during a Russian missile test that caused elevated radiation levels.

"The United States is learning much from the failed missile explosion in Russia. We have similar, though more advanced, technology," Mr Trump tweeted.

"The Russian 'Skyfall' explosion has people worried about the air around the facility, and far beyond. Not good!"

Experts have linked the blast - which killed at least five people - to the 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, known by Nato as SSC-X-9 Skyfall and touted by President Vladimir Putin earlier this year.

Mr Trump's assertion that the US had similar technology was challenged by American expert Joe Cirincione.

"This is bizarre. We do not have a nuclear-powered cruise missile program," Mr Cirincione tweeted.

Check-in operations suspended at HK airport
World

Check-in operations suspended at HK airport

Related Stories

Dr M accuses Chinese education group of racism over jawi controversy

New documents link prince and presidents to Epstein scandal

Bystanders pin down Sydney stabber, ending his rampage

"We tried to build one, in the 1960's, but it was too crazy, too unworkable, too cruel even for those nuclear nuts Cold War years."

The accident took place at an Arctic military facility on the coast of the White Sea on Thursday, but Russian authorities only admitted its nuclear nature on Saturday.

The missile was being tested on a platform at sea when its fuel caught fire and caused an explosion. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD