Trump says US planning ‘tent cities’ for migrants

Migrants, who are part of a caravan travelling to the US, at the Mexican border in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on Monday.

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was planning to build tent cities for thousands of Central American migrants making their way through Mexico to the US.

He told Fox News: "If they apply for asylum, we're going to hold them until such time as their trial takes place. We're going to hold them, we're going to build tent cities, we're gonna build tents all over the place.

"We're not gonna build structures and spend all of these hundreds of millions of dollars. We're gonna have tents, they're gonna be very nice, and they're going to wait, and if they don't get asylum they get out."

He added that asylum seekers would remain in detention while their claims were being processed, a move which he said would deter would-be applicants from coming to the US.

"If you wanna wait, they don't usually get asylum. You know that. The problem is they release them in and then they have the trial, three years later, and nobody shows up.

"But we are gonna, unlike (former president Barack) Obama and unlike others, we're going to take the people, we're going to put them in, and they're gonna wait.

"When people find out that happens, you're gonna have far fewer people come up."

In another interview, this time with Axios, Mr Trump said he plans to push an executive order to end the right of US citizenship to children born in the US to foreigners.

It was unclear what specific action his order would pursue, and Mr Trump gave no other details.

In another development Mr Trump said the US will send over 5,200 troops to help secure the border with Mexico, a far larger-than-expected deployment.

The deployment will create an active-duty force comparable in size to the US military contingent in Iraq, as Mr Trump's administration draws attention to a caravan of migrants that is trekking through Mexico toward the US.

General Terrence O'Shaughnessy, the head of US Northern Command, said 800 troops were already en route to the Texas border and more were headed to the borders in California and Arizona.

US officials stressed that the troops would not police the border and instead carry out support roles like building tents and barricades.