Trump says US relationship better after his meeting with Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right) offers a 2018 football World Cup ball to US President Donald Trump during a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the Presidential Palace in Finland's capital Helsinki yesterday for a summit, with Mr Trump dogged by criticism at home over his stand on Russia.

"Diplomacy and engagement is preferable to conflict and hostility," President Trump told reporters at a joint press briefing, pushing back at objections at home to his meeting with Mr Putin.

"Disagreements between our two countries are well known and President Putin and I discussed them at length today," he added. "Our relationship has never been worse than it is now, however that changed as of four hours ago."

Referring to those in the US who are critical of his engagement with Russia, he said: "I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace rather than pursue politics at the risk of peace."

Mr Putin said: "Negotiations with the President of the United States took place in a frank and business-like atmosphere; I think we can call it a success."

He said the meeting marked the first steps to restore "an acceptable level of trust and go back to previous levels of interaction on all mutual interest issues".

Mr Putin denied meddling in the 2016 US presidential election - the focus of a probe in the US which Mr Trump has angrily condemned as a witch hunt.

"The Russian state has never interfered and is not going to interfere," Mr Putin said.

He also suggested Russian investigators could look into the US's allegations through a joint working group.

Last Friday in Washington, special counsel Robert Mueller, in his investigation of Russian interference and potential collusion by figures in the Trump campaign, released indictments of 12 Russian military intelligence officers, alleging they had interfered in the election.

Mr Putin denied knowing anything about the suspects, but in response to a question about whether they would be extradited, said US investigators could come to Russia while they were questioned.

The two leaders met first with only translators present, before expanding the meeting to include top aides. Both hailed the meeting as a start to a process of repairing ties.

Going forward, talks would include arms control, and cooperation on a range of issues including cybersecurity and terrorism.

On Syria, where Russia supports the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, Mr Putin said: "As far as Syria is concerned, the task of establishing peace and reconciliation could be the first showcase… Russia and US could take leadership."

Playfully, he handed a football to Mr Trump - beaming with Russia's success in organising the World Cup - and said the ball was in the US' court.