Trump says would prefer softer tone as president but has 'no choice'

US President Donald Trump at a rally in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Monday.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he wished he had taken a softer tone in his first two years, even as he continued to bash individual Democrats and fan fears over immigration while campaigning on the eve of congressional elections.

Asked in an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting, one of the largest US television station operators, if there was anything he regretted about his first two years in office, Mr Trump said: "I would say tone."

"I would like to have a much softer tone," he added.

"I feel to a certain extent I have no choice, but maybe I do and maybe I could have been softer from that standpoint."

Mr Trump campaigned in Ohio, Indiana and Missouri the day before elections that will determine whether his Republican party retains control of Congress. But his stated desire for a different, softer tone was not evident on Monday.

He labelled Mr Richard Cordray, a Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, a "bad person".

He also reverted to familiar themes, calling Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas", bashing the news media, shouting for security to remove protesters and criticising Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein's role in the nomination hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Mr Trump told Sinclair Broadcasting he was not happy with the vitriol in current US political discourse but blamed it on the election season.

'NOT RACISM'

In Indiana, Mr Trump said Democrats encourage "millions of illegal aliens to break our laws, violate our borders and overrun our country".

"It is not racism," he said.

"It is just that people have to come into our country legally, otherwise you don't have a country."

Mr Trump also said he would nominate a new ambassador to the United Nations by the end of the week and that more changes in his Cabinet may be coming.

"Administrations make changes usually after midterms, and probably we'll be right in that category, too," he added.

"I think it is customary. No timeline. For the most part, I love my Cabinet. We have some really talented people."