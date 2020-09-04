Trump skewers House Speaker Pelosi’s mask-free hair appointment

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump rounded on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday after she was caught on camera visiting a San Francisco hair salon in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules - and with her face mask removed.

Surveillance footage shows Ms Pelosi walking from room to room inside the hair salon on Monday with her face mask removed.

Such treatments are still banned indoors in San Francisco as part of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

"Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlour opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else," the president tweeted, using one of his favourite mocking nicknames.

Ms Pelosi suggested, however, that the salon had misled her by claiming they were allowed to accommodate one customer at a time and declined to apologise.