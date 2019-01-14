Trump slams FBI on apparent probe into his firing of James Comey

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump blasted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Saturday, insisting it acted "for no reason and with no proof" when it opened a probe into whether he was acting on Russia's behalf after he fired FBI director James Comey in May 2017.

The New York Times (NYT) reported the FBI launched the previously undisclosed counterintelligence investigation to determine whether he posed a national security threat the same time it opened a probe into possible obstruction of justice by him.

The FBI probe was folded into the broader investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

'NO PROOF'

"Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason and with no proof, after I fired Lyin' James Comey, a total sleaze," Mr Trump tweeted.

He said "the FBI was in complete turmoil... because of Comey's poor leadership".

"My firing of James Comey was a great day for America," Mr Trump said, describing him as "a crooked cop who is being totally protected by his best friend, Bob Mueller".

Asked in an interview with Fox News whether he had worked for Russia, Mr Trump replied: "I think it's the most insulting thing I've ever been asked... I think it the most insulting article I've ever had written and if you read the article, you'd see they found absolutely nothing."

Such standard reactions from Mr Trump "do nothing to address the incredibly serious nature of these allegations," said Democratic Congressman Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.