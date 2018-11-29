Trump steps up attack on Mueller

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump launched a fierce new attack on Tuesday against Russia collusion investigator Robert Mueller.

He called Special Counsel Mueller "a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue".

"He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System," Mr Trump charged in tweets.

The attack came a day after Mr Mueller halted a cooperation deal with Mr Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, accusing him of lying to investigators.

The allegations against Manafort came the day George Papadopoulos, a foreign affairs adviser to Mr Trump's campaign, was imprisoned for two weeks for lying to investigators about his Russian contacts.

CHARGES

Both moves added to speculation that Mr Mueller is getting closer to wrapping up his probe - potentially bringing charges related to collusion between Mr Trump's campaign and a Russian effort to tilt the 2016 vote or to an alleged attempt by Mr Trump to obstruct the probe.

The lying claims against Manafort have reinforced the belief that Mr Mueller is drawing closer to concluding the main part of his investigation, with the White House in his sights.

On Tuesday, the Guardian newspaper injected an incendiary new detail into the case, if it is true.

It reported that Manafort met WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in March 2016, weeks before the group began publishing documents embarrassing to Trump rival Hillary Clinton, documents that Washington says were stolen and disseminated by Russian intelligence.