Trump team plans 25% tariff on $272b of imported Chinese goods

BEIJING/WASHINGTON: China said yesterday that "blackmail" would not work and that it would hit back if the US takes further steps hindering trade, as the Trump administration considers slapping a 25 per cent tariff on US$200 billion (S$272 billion) worth of Chinese goods.

The proposal would increase the potential tariff rate from 10 per cent the administration had initially put forward on July 10 in a bid to pressure Beijing into making trade concessions, a source said on Tuesday.

The tariffs target thousands of Chinese imports, including food products, chemicals, steel and aluminium and consumer goods ranging from dog food, furniture and carpets to car tyres, bicycles, baseball gloves and beauty products.

Raising the proposed level to 25 per cent would escalate the already bitter trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

China, which has accused the US of bullying, again vowed to retaliate if Mr Trump proceeds with the measures, warning that pressure tactics would fail.

"US pressure and blackmail won't have an effect. If the United States takes further escalatory steps, China will inevitably take countermeasures and we will resolutely protect our legitimate rights," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a news briefing.

Asked about communication between the two countries on the dispute, Mr Geng said China had "always upheld using dialogue and consultation to handle trade friction", but that dialogue must be based on mutual respect and equality.

"Unilateral threats and pressure will produce only the opposite of the desired result," he said.

Mr Erin Ennis, senior vice-president of the US-China Business Council, said a 10 per cent tariff is already problematic but 25 per cent would be much worse.

"Given the scope of the products covered, about half of all imports from China are facing tariffs, including consumer goods," Mr Ennis said.