Trump tests negative for coronavirus as US death toll crosses 50

Mr Donald Trump speaking to reporters during a press briefing about the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, his physician said, following concerns over his exposure to a disease that has paralysed the globe.

Mr Trump agreed to the test after coming into contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who have since tested positive for the virus.

"This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative," the president's physician Dr Sean Conley said in a Saturday memo.

Mr Trump, 73, had dismissed concerns over his exposure to the disease, which has killed more than 50 and infected more than 2,000 in the US.

It also hit the rhythm of daily life across the country, with millions working from home and schools shut.

New York, the most populous US city, saw its first coronavirus death on Saturday, as store shelves were stripped bare after days of panic buying.

Across the Hudson River in Teaneck, New Jersey, Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin called for a citywide self-quarantine after 18 cases were confirmed in the township.

"What we are saying is that we are ground zero," Mr Hameeduddin said. "Expect or act as though you're going to infect somebody or somebody is going to infect you."

MORE CURBS

Vice-President Mike Pence announced further curbs on travel to the US, saying a ban imposed on European nations over the pandemic would be extended to the United Kingdom and Ireland tomorrow.