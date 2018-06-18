Trump threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: Report

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump told Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe he could ship 25 million Mexicans to his country and make him lose an election - one of several odd statements he made at last week's acrimonious G-7 meet, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday.

The Group of Seven summit gathering of top industrialised democracies finished in disarray after Mr Trump rejected its joint statement and bitterly attacked Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Behind the scenes, his counterparts were dismayed by his jabs on topics ranging from trade to terrorism, the WSJ said, quoting European officials who were present.

At one point, he described migration as a big problem for Europe and said to Mr Abe: "Shinzo, you don't have this problem, but I can send you 25 million Mexicans and you will be out of office soon", creating a sense of irritation in the room, according to a European Union official.

The source added that when the topic turned to Iran and terrorism, Mr Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron, saying: "You must know about this, Emmanuel, because all the terrorists are in Paris."

On Saturday, Mr Macron's office denied the report, saying: "It is all untrue."

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker also came under fire and was repeatedly described by Mr Trump as a "brutal killer" in reference to the bloc's anti-trust and tax fines against US tech companies that have run into billions of dollars.

Bitter differences over trade dominated the summit hosted by Canada, with leaders lining up against Mr Trump's threats to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

After rejecting the joint statement, Mr Trump and his top aides assailed Mr Trudeau, accusing him of dishonesty and betrayal.