Trump touts economy, Georgia sees racist calls as US vote nears

US President Donald Trump at a rally at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Saturday in Belgrade, Montana.

ATLANTA President Donald Trump touted US economic growth and painted a grim picture on immigration in rallies before tomorrow's mid-term elections as Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden urged voters to reject division.

In the latest round of racial tensions in the campaign, automated calls using racist and anti-Semitic language went out to voters in Georgia, where a Democratic candidate is vying to become the first black female governor in the US.

Control of both houses of the US Congress, dominated by Republicans, and 36 governors' offices will be at stake when Americans vote tomorrow.

Interest has been unusually high for a non-presidential election year.

Opinion polls and non-partisan forecasters generally show Democrats with a strong chance of taking the 23 additional seats they would need for a majority in the House of Representatives, which they could use to launch investigations into Mr Trump's administration and block his legislative agenda.

Republicans are favoured to retain the Senate, whose powers include confirming Mr Trump's nominations to lifetime seats on the Supreme Court.

Republicans have tried to focus their messages on the robust economic growth, though in his appearances, Mr Trump has also focused on his hard-line immigration stance.

Mr Biden campaigned for the Democrats in Ohio on Saturday in support of US Senator Sherrod Brown and gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray.

"We're in a battle for America's soul," Mr Biden said. "We Democrats have to make it clear who we are. We choose hope over fear, we choose unity over division, we choose our allies over our enemies and we choose truth over lies."

Robocalls using racist language went out in Georgia last week, attacking former state lawmaker Stacey Abrams, who is running to become the first black female US governor.

The calls also featured anti-Semitic language.