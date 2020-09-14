Trump, trailing in polls, calls Biden 'pathetic' at Nevada rally

US President Donald Trump speaking to a crowd of thousands at an airport outside of Reno where many people were reportedly not wearing masks.

NEVADA: Republican President Donald Trump rallied his backers in Nevada on Saturday to drum up support in a state where polls show his Democratic rival Joe Biden is ahead.

Going through a list of grievances about Democrats, the media, and mail-in voting, Mr Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands at an airport outside of Reno where people stood close to one another and, in many cases, did not wear masks despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He shockingly mused about staying in office 12 years, despite constitutional limits that prohibit US presidents from serving more than two four-year terms.

Mr Trump also hit out at Mr Biden over an ad that criticised him for allegedly making derogatory comments about US war casualties. He has denied making the remarks.

"Now I can be really vicious," the President said, expressing his disgust over the ad and calling Mr Biden "pathetic".

Mr Biden returned the salvo, saying: "Nevadans don't need more bluster from the President and don't need his reckless rallies that ignore the realities of Covid-19 and endanger public health."