Trump Twitter photo attack backfires as Pelosi owns it

Mr Donald Trump tweeted a picture of the encounter on Wednesday showing a standing Ms Nancy Pelosi pointing at the president while he and everyone else in the room was seated.

WASHINGTON US President Donald Trump's Twitter attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following an acrimonious White House meeting appears to have backfired spectacularly.

Mr Trump tweeted a picture of the encounter on Wednesday showing a standing Ms Pelosi pointing at the president while he and everyone else in the room was seated, with the caption "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!"

Far from being upset at the picture, Ms Pelosi posted it as her Twitter banner, and her supporters said it showed her literally standing up to Mr Trump.

"Can a woman beat Donald Trump? Yes. Speaker Pelosi does it every day," Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said as she retweeted the picture.

"Thanks for the new cover photo @realDonaldTrump!," tweeted Ms Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill.

EMBARRASSMENT

Others pointed out that several members of Trump's cabinet looked as if they would rather be somewhere else.

"The men on your right reflect the embarrassment we all feel," tweeted actress Mia Farrow.

After leaving the White House meeting, Ms Pelosi told the press she prayed for the president and his family "all the time".

"Now we have to pray for his health, because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president," she said.

Hours later, Mr Trump suggested Pelosi had mental problems of her own.

Mr Trump tweeted: "Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her 'upstairs,' or she just plain doesn't like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today.