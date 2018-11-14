Trump wants Florida recount ended as Democrats win Arizona Senate seat

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Florida election officials to end a recount and declare his fellow Republicans the winners of disputed races in last week's elections, while Democrats picked up a US Senate seat in Arizona.

US Representative Kyrsten Sinema declared victory and Republican opponent Martha McSally conceded after multiple media outlets called the closely contested Arizona race for the Democrat.

Ms Sinema will succeed Republican Senator and frequent Trump critic Jeff Flake, who did not seek election.

The results will not affect Republican control of the 100-member Senate.

In Florida, leads by the Republican candidates in the races for a US Senate seat and the governor's office shrank as more ballots were tallied following the elections.

As Florida officials scrambled to review more than 8 million ballots by Thursday, Mr Trump, without providing evidence, cast doubt on the recount process.